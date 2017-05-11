FUBU Co-founder to speak at MetroDecatur Black Chamber Awards Gala

DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) - MetroDecatur Black Chamber of Commerce 1st Annual Community Awards Gala will be held at the Decatur Club June 9 starting at 6 p.m.

Special guest speaker is co-founder of FUBU and founder of AFashionMind J. Alexander Martin. The MetroDecatur Black Chamber of Commerce dinner and awards presentation starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75.00 per person and can be bought at Victory Medical and Equipment at 163 N. Water St. The deadline is Thursday, June 1. Tickets will not be available at the door. Smooth Times Band will be providing live music.

Awards categories include New Business of the Year; Outstanding Corporate Leadership; And Outstanding Service Award for an individual.

For more information call Patricia West at 422-7720 or Wole Adeoye at 429 8650.