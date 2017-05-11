FUBU Co-founder to speak at MetroDecatur Black Chamber Awards Gala

FUBU Co-founder to speak at MetroDecatur Black Chamber Awards GalaPosted:
Most Popular Stories
ARCOLA -- He hit the ball up the middle, then he ran like mad. Cheers erupted, and Eric Plummer just kept running. The Arcola senior was already the most popular player on the Purple Riders, and when he crossed home plate, it solidified it. Thirty-eight thousand views later, the people of Facebook know what Arcolans have known for 18 years: Eric Plummer is an inspiration. Click the video above to hear from Plummer, his coach Jeff Thomas and fellow senior Blake Lindenmeyer on Plumm...
One arrested, accused of sharing photos of ex
The woman told police the man sent explicit photos and videos to her family members.
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say a woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the neck Monday night.
Wal-Mart purse snatching suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police have made an arrest after a purse snatching incident in Springfield last week.
WAND Interactive Radar
90-year-old dies in house fire
Updated with information on firefighters' response and the origin of the fire.
3 UI football players facing robbery, home invasion charges
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - A University of Illinois football player is facing home invasion and armed robbery charges.
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the teen who died after a head-on crash in Pleasant Plains Sunday morning.
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who Moultrie County deputies say crashed into a school bus in February has pled not guilty to multiple DUI charges.
Arrest warrant issued in Springfield McDonald's crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a hit-and-run at a McDonald's restaurant this past weekend.
Most Popular Videos
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
Video shows van crashing into McDonald's
Grandparents Raise Grandchildren
90-year-old dies in house fire
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
Mistake causes Argenta-Oreana schools to lose millions
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Woman pleads not guilty to DUI in school bus crash
3 UI football players facing robbery, home invasion charges
I-Team: "Undrinkable"
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.