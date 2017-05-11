Family and Friends of Teen who Died in Crash See Visions of Hope at her Funeral

Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral. Madeline Finch, 16, died in a crash early Sunday morning. In a message to WAND News they say during her funeral mass it got very dark and stormy. Then, by the time the Pastor was done with the service at Berlin Christian Church the weather cleared, leaving behind a brilliant double rainbow.

When Maddie's family saw the beautiful double rainbow had formed on the East side of Church and they rose and stood at the windows. The message adds that while holding each other and looking out at the beautiful scene they wept and comforted each other.

Illinois State Police say Madeline Finch crossed the center line while driving west of Illinois Route 125. Her vehicle slammed head-on into a semi truck.