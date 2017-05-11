Cleanup ongoing in oil spill

WARRENSBURG, Ill (WAND)- Monday, the Wood River Pipeline that runs through rural Warrensburg leaked 250 gallons of a petroleum product into the ground. Since the leak, the company has contained the leak and are intending to replace the corroded piece of pipe where the leak occurred.

Due to an EPA requirement there must be 24 hour man power on scene during the cleanup. Macon County Sheriff's Office is assisting and spoke with WAND News.

Sgt. Ronald Atkins said, "fire personnel and police personnel have been out here nearly 24 hours the entire project has been worked on. We are present emergency medical personnel, we are talking about hundreds of man hours."



There is no threat to public safety or health.