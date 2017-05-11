Life in the Lyme Light

DECATUR- Jennifer Dahn was suffering for years before doctors could accurately diagnose her with an incurable disease.

She was diagnosed earlier this year with Lyme disease. It's a infection that takes over a person's physical and mental health. The side effects also change daily causing misdiagnosis to be a common occurrence, therefore, prolonging a person's ability to find adequate therapies. The infection stems from deer ticks.

Jennifer takes alternative routes to therapies changing everything from her diet to her everyday routine. Dahn says, "I've been gluten free, sugar free, dairy free, alcohol free, which really helps a lot it helps me to be able to get up, go function and do. Two Epsom salt baths a day are my normal routine to get out and function to just help with the fatigue and the muscle soreness."

According to the CDC nearly 329,000 cases of Lyme disease were contracted in 2015. That number also expected to rise.

Dahn adds, "we're going to start hearing a lot about it as it is supposed to be very prevalent this year with the mild winter and many more ticks being out there."

For more information on the disease follow the link.