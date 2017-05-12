Decatur's superhero wields hammers, bone marrow

DECATUR -- You might know him as the burly trolley driver you see around Decatur, or maybe the mixed martial arts fighter who hits himself (in the face) with hammers on YouTube.



But 37-year-old Jason Smith is most at home at the Decatur Athletic Club, where he works out for hours a day, building legendary strength that includes a 565-pound bench press maximum and squatting nearly 800 pounds.



Armed with his secret pink tonic of bone marrow, raw eggs, amino acids and a bunch of other unknown ingredients, the man with the 21-inch biceps and an even bigger smile goes to battle with the club's weights every day, adding to his 5-foot-9, 274-pound frame.



To hear why Jason hits himself with hammers to prepare for MMA fights, click the video above!