Decatur pumps out junior high track stars

DECATUR -- It's a bona fide pipeline: track stars from Decatur to the state meet in East Peoria.



This year the many middle schools/junior highs from the Soy City are combining to once again send dozens to the top stage. For Curtiss Lindsey and Robertson Charter School, that number is up to 18, while other schools like Garfield, Johns Hill and Hope Academy are sending many as well.



Click the video above to hear how a couple of favorites -- defending 200-meter champion Khalyn Young of Robertson and sprinter-long jumper Torrica Baltimore of Garfield -- are preparing for the challenge.



A full schedule can be found on the IESA website.