6 displaced in early morning fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Six people are now homeless after an overnight fire in Springfield, according to the fire chief.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday fire crews responded to a home in the 2600 block of Griffths Ave. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the front of the home.

All six people were able to get out of the home in time. Fire officials say three adults and three children were displaced. Smoke alarms are credited for alerting the family to the fire.

The fire department was on scene until after 4:30 a.m. They say the home is a total loss.

A cause was still under investigation.