DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Richland Community College is making it easier to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Richland Student Farms hosted their annual plant sale. Plants vary from flowers and grasses to peppers and tomatoes.

Agriculture students from Richland plant and grow all the plants sold.

The sale kicked off on Friday morning and goes until 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information on the sale, click here or call David McLaughlin at 875-7211 Ext. 6562.