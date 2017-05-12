Park district participating in summer lunch program

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Park District and the Illinois State Board of Education are teaming up for the 34th year of free lunch programs.

The free meals start on June 5 through Aug. 2 for children ages 2 through 18.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday. No meals will be provided on July 4.

Last year 42,297 meals were distributed to youth across the city.

Below are the times and locations:

Location                                                                                                Lunch                                                   

Garfield Park                                                                                      1 - 2 p.m.                                            

Grant Park                                                                                           11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Hess Park                                                                                            1 - 2 p.m.                            

Jasper Park                                                                                        10:30 - 11:30 a.m.                           

Johns Hill Park                                                                                    10:30 - 11:30 a.m.                           

Knights of Columbus Park                                                                 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.                                                           

Lions Park                                                                                           1 - 2 p.m.                            

Monroe Park                                                                                       11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.                 

Mueller Park                                                                                       1 - 2 p.m.                            

Oak Grove Park                                                                                 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.                           

South Shores Park                                                                           11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.                 

Torrence Park                                                                                    11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

