Park district participating in summer lunch program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Park District and the Illinois State Board of Education are teaming up for the 34th year of free lunch programs.

The free meals start on June 5 through Aug. 2 for children ages 2 through 18.

Meals will be provided Monday through Friday. No meals will be provided on July 4.

Last year 42,297 meals were distributed to youth across the city.

Below are the times and locations:

Location Lunch

Garfield Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Grant Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Hess Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Jasper Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Johns Hill Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Lions Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Monroe Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Mueller Park 1 - 2 p.m.

Oak Grove Park 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

South Shores Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Torrence Park 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.