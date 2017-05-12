Buffett Foundation giving back to Macon County Sheriff's Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is getting a $350,000 grant from the Howard Buffett Foundation.

The money will go towards purchasing new SUVs for the department’s patrol division. The new 2017 Chevy Tahoes will be delivered in June or July and will replace some of the older vehicles.

Buffett’s donation will save taxpayers money on the purchase of new SUVs.

"In the long run it's going to save the taxpayers of Macon County money. When we go back to the county board for FY '18 we will not have to ask them to appropriate money for the patrol vehicles. The patrol vehicles will be here," said Lt. Johnathan Butts.

The sheriff's department will also receive another $50,000 for the purchase of fire arms and radios.