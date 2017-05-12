Students, Millikin create unique dog toy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Dennis Lab School students and Millikin University crafted a new toy.

The toy is called the Puppy Puzzler. It’s a weighted ball that distributes treats when the dog can flip it.

Two prototypes of the two were made before one was unveiled on Friday. Students hope the toy will hit shelves next year and provide some good for the Decatur Community. If it gets picked up in stores the proceeds will go to local animal shelters.

Students used a 3D printer at Millikin University with the help of Caterpillar to make the prototypes.