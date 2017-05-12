BabyTALK receives grant from Dollar General

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – BabyTALK announced they have received grant money from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Dollar General awarded more than $75 million in literacy grants to nearly 870 nonprofit organization, libraries and schools on Thursday morning.

BabyTALK found out they would be receiving $10,000 back in December. The money will help their BabyTALK Family Literacy Program.

Dollar General said they hope the fund go to support adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of Dollar General stores or distribution centers.

"Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it's rewarding to see the impact these funds have," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO.

