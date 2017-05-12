3 armed men rob taxi driver

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Danville are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for an armed robbery of a person.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Shasta Street for a taxi driver claiming she was robbed by three male suspect just after 9:30 p.m.

The driver said one of the subjects pointed a gun at here and demanded money and her belongings. Police say they got off with cash and personal items.

The suspects were last seen running westbound from the area. Police say the victim was not injured.

A description of the suspects was not clear. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Danville police at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.