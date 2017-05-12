Stepfather arrested for stabbing in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man was arrested for a stabbing in Champaign on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Walnut around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. At the location police found a 33-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her hands and torso.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic argument between the victim and James Burgoon, 54, the stepfather to the victim. Burgoon was arrested by police and face preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery.

Detectives were still on the scene late Friday afternoon processing the scene.