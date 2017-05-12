Single vehicle crash claims life of Westville woman

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Vermillion County are investigating a fatal crash that took place late Thursday night.

The Vermillion County Coroner's office said 31-year-old Amber Campbell of Westville was identified as the victim in the fatal crash on Mill Street in Georgetown.

Police say the crash happened at 11:45 p.m. near Mills Street. That's just three miles from the state line.

They say that Campbell over corrected her vehicle and hit two trees.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.