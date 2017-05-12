Man charged in connection to Effingham woman overdose

EFFINGHAM, Ill (WAND) - An Effingham man is charged in connection to a drug overdose of woman. 20 year old William R. Carter is accused of providing a prescription narcotic illegally to the 18 year old woman.

The woman was treated at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 11th. Police were called there on a report of a possible overdose.

Information obtained by police lead to a search of Carter's residence where police say they recovered prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia. Carter was arrested and is charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance.

The Effingham Police Chief says he is pleased with the swift teamwork of his officers and detectives. He says the young lady is very fortunate to have survived. The investigation is on going and additional charges are pending.