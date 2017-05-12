Senator McCarter recommended for U.S. Ambassadorship to Kenya

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Senator Kyle McCarter, R-Vandalia, has been recommended for appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Kenya.

Republican members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation delivered a recommendation letter to President Trump Thursday.

“I’m honored and humbled to have the unanimous recommendation of our Republican Congressional Delegation to serve the United States of America in this new role.” Senator McCarter said. “Our country has a long friendship with Kenya that began soon after the country won its independence in late 1963, and my family’s personal friendship goes back over 30 years. If President Trump selects me for this role, I would be honored to serve,”

Senator McCarter says this new role would be a good fit for him due to his background and history with the country. Sen. McCarter is the International Director of Each One Feed One, an international charity that provides care and education to Kenyans.

"I'm not looking to be given anything, I'm looking to be sent to work and to work hard. I do that every where I'm at. Whether it was in county government or state government here in the Senate. I'm going to work hard. And it's a lot easier to work hard and serve people that you love and Kenya fits that." he said.

It is an idea that has Senator McCarter excited for the possibilities and the chance to live in Kenya with his wife, Victoria.

"It may not be one of those places that you think of a political appointment, that's going to a real cushy place, but for me, and my family, my wife Victoria and I, we couldn't think of a better place." he said. "This is an opportunity for me to use the understanding of that country and the people, and at the same time promote the United States, and our generosity. And to bring accountability to the funds that we share with others."

In order to get appointed to the position, President Trump must approve the nomination, and then a confirmation is required by the Senate.