Hospitals & Durbin oppose Republican healthcare plan

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, met with hospital executives in Decatur Friday to warn of problems associated with the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, ACA.

“People in the ages of 50 to 64 are the most vulnerable to see their premiums go up rather dramatically. $500 to $1,000 a month,” Durbin stated.

Hospitals in Illinois saw significant savings under ACA.

“Prior to the ACA we were writing off about $23 million in charity care,” said Tim Stone, Decatur Memorial Hospital President. “After the ACA that number dropped to approximately $7 million.”

Durbin, visiting Decatur Memorial Hospital, pointed to statistics prepared by the Illinois Hospital Association as to what will happen if a Republican bill passed by the House of Representatives last week is signed into law.

“They said it could cost Illinois up to 60,000 jobs,” Durbin said. “Threaten hospitals particularly in downstate Illinois.”

The U.S. Senate is expected to make some changes to the House plan. A final vote has not been scheduled.