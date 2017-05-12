One person stabbed, 2 people shot in Springfield

Springfield, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people are hurt after a separate stabbing and shooting in Springfield. Springfield police were on their way to a stabbing, when they heard multiple shots coming from a car on 9th and Enterprise.

The first call was for a stabbing, at 9th and Division at the Gas Depot. Police say one man is in the hospital. Police say 2 men were beating up a woman, when her boyfriend jumped in to save her, one of the men stabbed the boyfriend..

When police were on the way to that investigation about 5 shots came out of a white Impala. Police tell WAND News two people were shot. One person refused medical treatment and the other went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.