Glenwood boys take CS8 track crown

DECATUR -- The Glenwood Titans took home the CS8 crown on Friday night at MacArthur High School with 153 team points, while Lanphier and Springfield High came in a close second at 144 points apiece.



Glenwood was led by a couple of multi-winners in Chris Durr and Tony Rolfe. Durr took home the titles in the 3,200-meter run (9:53.49) and the mile (4:33.64), while Rolfe finished first in the long jump (22-09.75), triple jump (47.05.75), 100-meter dash (10.60) and the 4x100 relay (43.25).



The host Generals finished in fourth with 63 points, while Rochester finished fifth (45) and Eisenhower took sixth (35).



Also featured in the highlights above are shot put and discus champion Drew Thaxton of Eisenhower (56-05 in shot put, 150-00 in discus) and Lanphier high jumpers A'Jonte Lee (6-05) and Karl Wright (6-03) plus fellow Lions Cameron Smith, who won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.21 seconds, and 400-meter dash champion Dearis Herron (50.41 seconds).