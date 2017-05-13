USPS aims to Stamp Out Hunger

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The United States Postal Service is teaming up with local communities to help Stamp Out Hunger on May 13.

During the 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, postal workers will collect non-perishable food donations from homes along their routes. The food items will be donated to eight local food pantries and organizations, including the Northeast Community Fun and Salvation Army. Officials say they hope to collect 100,000 pounds of food this year.

To participate in this food drive, you're encouraged to leave a non-perishable food donation by your mailbox before your letter carrier arrives. If your letter carrier has already come and gone, you can still drop off your donation at collection sites in Fairview Park and Nelson Park.

For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, click here.