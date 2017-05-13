1 injured in Urbana RV fire

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana Fire Department says one person was injured in an RV fire early Saturday morning.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the intersection of Green and Anderson Streets at about 4:23 a.m. Upon arriving, firefighters say they saw a recreational vehicle on fire, and Urbana police officers moving the RV's occupant away from the fire. Fire suppression efforts began as officials tended to the occupant.

Authorities say the person was taken to a local hospital, and was later transported to a burn unit in Springfield. No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.