University YMCA providing help with citizenship applications

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The University YMCA is teaming up with the Immigration Project to help eligible permanent residents of Illinois become U.S. Citizens.

This citizenship workshop is being held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Urbana. Officials say the workshop, which includes preliminary and legal screening and application help, is being held under the New Americans Initiative, which helps people begin the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

The service fee for the application to be processed is $50. The University YMCA is also helping people apply for U.S. citizenship through scheduled one-on-one appointments at any time.

For more information, or to scheduled an appointment, email megan@universityymca.org or call (217) 337-1500.