Pana Spring clean-up held this weekend

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Pana Pride and City of Pana officials are hosting the annual Spring clean-up day on May 13.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Pana residents can bring refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, microwaves, dishwashers, and batteries to the City Garage for proper disposal. Items that are not being accepted include paint, yard waste, tires, oil, or garbage.

For more information about this annual event, call (217) 820-4752.