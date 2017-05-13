IDOA collecting unwanted ag chemicals this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced it will collect unwanted agrichemicals for free in eight different counties this summer.

Officials say "Clean Sweep" collections will be held in Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Piatt, and Vermilion Counties. Farmers, retired farmers, landowners, and others with unwanted agricultural pesticides may dispose of them legally and safely during these events.

The Clean Sweep program has collected more than 534,000 pounds of agrichemicals since its inception in 1990.

To participate in this program, you must register the unwanted products by July 14. For more information about this event, or to obtain a registration form, call (800) 641-3934.