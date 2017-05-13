Teen critically injured in Saturday afternoon shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left a teen in critical condition.

Springfield police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of East Ash Street at 4:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 17-year-old male who has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, and a graze wound to the arm. The victim was taken to HSHS. St. John's Hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.