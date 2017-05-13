1 dead in early-morning stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being found with stab wounds on Springfield's northeast side early Saturday morning.

Springfield police say officers were sent to a home in the 2000 block of East Keys Avenue at about 2:14 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers arriving at the scene say responding firefighters were performing CPR on the man prior to the victim being transported to a local hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Springfield police also tell WAND News that the residents of the home were awoken by the victim, who was knocking on their door in an attempt to get help. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

This incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.