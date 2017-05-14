Decatur's Jordan Maxey KOs opponent with '217' behind him

ST. CHARLES, MO. -- Few people in the 217 area code have the kind of local following that Decatur's Jordan Maxey has. On Friday night in his professional bout, the slimmed down boxer knocked out his opponent, Roger Bush, in the second round. Maxey did it in front of dozens of his Soy City fans, who made the trip down I-55 to watch the 6-foot-5 former MacArthur basketball player.



Click the video above to see how Jordan pulled off the victory! (Video courtesy of Jeff DeVore)