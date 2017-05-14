Decatur's Jordan Maxey KOs opponent with '217' behind him

Decatur's Jordan Maxey KOs opponent with '217' behind himPosted:
One person stabbed, 2 people shot in Springfield
Springfield, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people are hurt after a separate stabbing and shooting in Springfield.
Family, friends of teen who died in crash see visions of hope at funeral
Berlin, Ill. (WAND) - Family and Friends find hope at a young girl's funeral.
Teen critically injured in Saturday afternoon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left a teen in critical condition. Springfield police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of East Ash Street at 4:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 17-year-old male who has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, and a graze wound to the arm. The victim was taken to HSHS. St. John's Hospital, and is listed in cr...
1 dead in early-morning stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being found with stab wounds on Springfield's northeast side early Saturday morning.
3 armed men rob taxi driver
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Danville are looking for three suspects they believe are responsible for an armed robbery of a person.
6 displaced in early morning fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Six people are now homeless after an overnight fire in Springfield, according to the fire chief.
Decatur's superhero wields hammers, bone marrow
DECATUR -- You might know him as the burly trolley driver you see around Decatur, or maybe the mixed martial arts fighter who hits himself (in the face) with hammers on YouTube. But 37-year-old Jason Smith is most at home at the Decatur Athletic Club, where he works out for hours a day, building legendary strength that includes a 565-pound bench press maximum and squatting nearly 800 pounds. Armed with his secret pink tonic of bone marrow, raw eggs, amino acids and a bunch of other ...
Single vehicle crash claims life of Westville woman
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Vermillion County are investigating a fatal crash that took place late Thursday night.
An alert researcher, cooperation helped stem cyberattack
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and...
Stepfather arrested for stabbing in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man was arrested for a stabbing in Champaign on Friday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Walnut around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. At the location police found a 33-year-old female with multiple stab wounds to her hands and torso. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police believe the stabbing stemmed from a domestic argument between the victim and James Burgoon, 54, the ...
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
Lyme disease often misdiagnosed
Truck slams into Decatur nail salon
Video shows van crashing into McDonald's
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend
Woman fights off attacker with pepper spray
Suspect wanted in Springfield McDonald's hit and run
