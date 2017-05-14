TCSV softball on fire heading into playoffs

BUFFALO -- In his nine years as head coach of the Tri-City Sangamon Valley Tornadoes, Brad Sturdy and his crew have left a trail of destruction -- especially in the past six seasons.



The Tornadoes have won six straight MSM titles, with the team racking up 25 or more wins in each of those seasons.



After a 32-2 combined score against Warrensburg (19-1) and Vandalia (13-1) in Saturday's doubleheader finale, TCSV enters the playoffs at 28-1 and carrying the No. 1 seed at the Riverton regional. The Tornadoes will play at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16th against the winner Riverton and Athens.



Click the video above to hear from Sturdy, senior pitcher Payton Sturdy (a UIS signee), senior catcher Katie Jarrett (a Lincoln Land signee) and junior shortstop Aubrey Hunt!