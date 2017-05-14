All-women concealed carry course held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Several central Illinois women will be one step closer to receiving their concealed carry licenses, courtesy of a training course being held in Springfield on Sunday.

The Illinois Concealed Carry License/Weapon Course is being held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Springfield. Officials say this course will be led by a IL CCW certified instructor, and will provide eight of the 16 training hours needed to be eligible for the concealed carry license. Additionally, officials say this course is being offered in an "all women student environment."

Concealed carry became legal in Illinois on July 9, 2013. In order to qualify for a concealed carry license, you must complete 16 hours of training, a valid FOID card and State I.D. card, and submit fingerprints, among other requirements.

