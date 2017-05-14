Man seriously injured by train in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one man was seriously injured after being struck by a train Saturday evening.

Springfield police say the 33-year-old man was found partially under one of the train's passenger cars at the railroad tracks near Third Street and Adams Street at about 5:30 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, police say the man was standing near the tracks with his back to an oncoming train, holding his phone up as if he was taking a "selfie." When the man lowered his arm, it was struck by the train, causing the man to fall.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed as in critical condition. The investigation into this incident continues.