Superheroes visit Fletcher Park

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Superheroes came to Fletcher Park Recreation Center on Saturday to visit children and help raise money for a recreational project.

The meeting was part of a scheduled Fletcher Park Kids Club event, sponsored by the Mt. Zion Park and Recreation Department. Children were able to enjoy superhero-themed games, classic cartoons, music, and more.

Proceeds from this event will be used to fund the Fletcher Park Splash Pad project, which would offer the community a way to cool off during the warm summer months.

