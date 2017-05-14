Local hero awarded Soldier's Medal, honored in St. Louis

STEWARDSON, Ill. (WAND) - A member of the Illinois Army National Guard was honored in St. Louis for his actions that saved the life of a young woman during a chemical spill more than a year ago.

Master Sergeant Tim Kessler rescued Holly Nichols, who was trapped inside of her car within an anhydrous ammonia cloud, according to Holly's father, Danny Nichols. Several others were treated for exposure to the chemical, and many more were evacuated for safety.

As a result of his courageous actions, Master Sergeant Kessler was honored at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 12, before the start of the Cubs/Cardinals game. During a ceremony, Master Sergeant Kessler was awarded the Soldier's Medal by Illinois National Guard officials, and also threw out the first pitch of the game.

The Soldier's Medal is awarded to Army and National Reserve members who display extraordinary heroism and bravery while not engaged in a conflict with an enemy.