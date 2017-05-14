1 dead in Saturday night shooting, police investigating

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead.

Danville police say the shooting happened on Kentucky Street at about 9:30 p.m. Officers who responded to the scene say they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man on the ground near his home. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the preliminary investigation into the shooting, detectives say the victim was on a porch when he was shot from a vehicle driving in the area. Police also say a number of people were in or near the area during the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and speak with police.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 15. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.