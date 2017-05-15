Man arrested after string of crashes

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrested a McLean County man after a string of hit-and-run crashes Sunday.

The first crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at MacArthur Road and Ash Avenue; a driver told police a blue Ford F-150 hit her car, left the scene and headed east on Ash Avenue. She told police she followed the truck until it turned north onto Route 51.

At 5:27, the county sheriff’s office received a call about another hit-and-run crash at Route 51 and Barnett Avenue in Forsyth. Witnesses told a sheriff’s deputy a blue Ford F-150 crashed into a Toyota van and a Ford SUV, then continued north on Route 51.

While the deputy handled that crash, several citizens called in to the county dispatch center, reporting the location of the pickup truck as it continued north on Route 51, according to a sheriff’s office press release. One person told dispatchers the truck was being driven erratically, moving in ditches and fields and forcing other drivers out of the way.

Around 5:40, a Maroa Police officer reported finding the pickup truck near the intersection of Route 51 and Duroc Road, tried to stop the pickup, then chased the truck slowly up Route 51 until it stopped just south of Lake Fork Road.

Officers ordered the driver from the truck but found him slumped over and not responding. After the driver was removed from the pickup, he began to act strangely, according to the sheriff’s department. The driver was taken to Decatur Memorial hospital for a medical evaluation and to be tested for alcohol or illegal substances.

Police identified the driver as Cody Riddle, 25, from Downs. Riddle was arrested and booked in to the Macon County jail on several DUI allegations and traffic citations.