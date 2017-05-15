Man dies after Sunday crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 60 year old man died Sunday evening after his pickup truck crashed into a utility pole.

Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m., near the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Police believe the pickup truck left the roadway just west of the intersection.

Emergency workers took the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to a police press release. They reported no one else was in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

Crews closed lanes of Grand and Martin Luther King, Jr. for about four hours after the crash, police said. The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is reviewing the crash.