Child dies after early morning crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 17 month old girl died after a car crash early Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 12:22 a.m. on Lost Bridge Road near Western Drive. The child had been riding in a mid-sized sedan when it crashed head-on with a full-sized pickup truck, according to a press release from the Macon County coroner’s office.

The child was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. from a massive head injury and internal injuries.

Authorities are withholding the child’s name until they can notify immediate family members.