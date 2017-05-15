Coroner identifies child involved in deadly crash

Updated at 11:20 a.m. with additional information from the Macon County Coroner's Office.

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has released the name of a 17-month-old girl died after a car crash early Monday morning.

Coroner Michael Day says Ava Taliperro, 17 months, died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision on Lost Bridge Road early Monday morning. Police say the crash happened around 12:22 a.m. on Lost Bridge Road near Western Drive. Police said Ava was a passenger in a mid-sized sedan. They believe the sedan was traveling east on Lost Bridge Road when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck head-on.

The child was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m. from a massive head injury and internal injuries. The driver of the sedan, a 30-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment then transferred to a trauma center, according to Decatur police.

The driver of the pickup truck went to the hospital himself. No one else was in either vehicle, police said.

The driver of the pickup was not impaired, but the driver of the sedan appears to have been impaired by alcohol, according to a police press release.

Decatur police are investigating the crash.