Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51

Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51Posted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Child dies after early morning crash
The head-on crash happened on Decatur's Lost Bridge Road.
-
Man arrested after string of crashes
Police arrested a McLean County man after a string of hit-and-run crashes Sunday.
-
Man dies after Sunday crash
A 60-year-old Decatur man died after his pickup crashed into a utility pole.
-
Teen critically injured in Saturday afternoon shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city's east side that left a teen in critical condition. Springfield police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of East Ash Street at 4:10 p.m. Upon arriving, officers say they found a 17-year-old male who has sustained gunshot wounds to both legs, and a graze wound to the arm. The victim was taken to HSHS. St. John's Hospital, and is listed in cr...
-
Man seriously injured by train in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department says one man was seriously injured after being struck by a train Saturday evening.
-
Decatur, moms, goals highlight MidState Cup
DECATUR -- In this special Mother's Day edition of MidState Cup coverage, the U13 MidState squad represents the Decatur area in grand fashion, scorching past Pekin 8-0 behind goals from players representing Holy Family, Mt. Zion, Warrensburg
-
Local hero awarded Soldier's Medal, honored in St. Louis
STEWARDSON, Ill. (WAND) - A member of the Illinois Army National Guard was honored in St. Louis for his actions that saved the life of a young woman during a chemical spill more than a year ago.
-
1 dead in Saturday night shooting, police investigating
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
1 dead in early-morning stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after being found with stab wounds on Springfield's northeast side early Saturday morning.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
-
Coroner releases name of teen involved in fatal crash
-
Video shows van crashing into McDonald's
-
Decatur's superhero wields hammers and bone marrow
-
Arcola's Plummer ignites community with home run
-
St. Mary's celebrates Nurses Week
TCSV softball on fire heading into playoffs
-
Nick Offerman speaks to U of I grads
Central Illinois Treasures: Industrial Design
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.