Pedestrian, semi involved in deadly crash on US 51

MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Macon County Sheriff's Department were called to a crash late Sunday night on U.S. 51 involving a pedestrian, semi-truck and another vehicle.

According to the sheriff's department, the crash happened at the intersection of U.S 51 northbound and Hampshire Road. That's about two miles south of Maroa.

They say that crash was deadly, but could not comment on other details because ISP were working the crash.

U.S. 51 northbound was expected to be closed for an extensive period of time.