Decatur road closure extended for repairs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials say emergency repair work in the 1100 block of West Division is expected to last until the end of this week.

Efforts to repair a failed water main on West Division Street, between North Oakland Avenue and North Ellen Avenue, are expected to be completed on May 19, 2017. Originally, the repairs were scheduled to be done by May 15, 2017, but the deadline was extended due to "unforeseen circumstances."

While repairs are being made, the 1100 block of West Division will be closed to through traffic. Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution, and seek alternate routes while the closure is in place.