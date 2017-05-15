Springfield fire hydrant testing begins next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power, along with the Springfield Fire Department, will begin annual fire hydrant testing on May 22, 2017.

CWLP officials say the hydrants are tested each year to make sure they are still in working order for fire protection purposes. Hydrants will be tested Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., until August.

If you live in an area where a hydrant is being tested, you may notice that your water has become discolored. Officials say the the discoloration is temporary, and that it should disappear within about five minutes of running cold water through the tap. You should avoid washing clothes while the water is discolored, however, as it could cause staining.

If you have any questions about lasting water discoloration or water quality, call CWLP at (217) 789-2323.