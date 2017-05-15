Champaign police artifacts on display this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is inviting the public to check out various items and documents that detail the department's history during National Police Week.

Officials say a Historical Display has been set up inside the Champaign Police Department, showcasing items spanning the facility's 157-year history. Items on display include a police officer's coat badge from 1900, collapsible armored shields from the 1930s, and apparel worn by police officers from multiple time periods.

The display will be open to the public from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. May 15, 16, 17, and 18, with additional viewing hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17 and 18.

Other activities being held by Champaign police in honor of National Police Week include an Employee Awards Ceremony on May 16, the Champaign Police Memorial on May 19, and the "Cop on a Rooftop" Fundraiser on May 19.

For more information about National Police Week activities in Champaign, click here.