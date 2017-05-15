Elementary school students honor Civil War veterans

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mary W. French Academy students honored Civil War veterans during a cemetery walk Monday morning.

Officials say the students walked from their school to Greenwood Cemetery, where they placed American flags at the graves of Civil War soldiers buried there. The cemetery walk also kicked off a memorial tribute for all soldiers buried in Greenwood, Spangler, and Sharon Cemeteries.

More than 2,000 military personnel have been laid to rest in Decatur Township cemeteries.