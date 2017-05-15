Car crashes into mobile home, man facing DUI charge

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Police Department says one man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after crashing his car into a mobile home and several other objects on May 10.

Effingham police say at about 3:42 p.m., a vehicle traveling westbound on Jaycee Avenue struck and damaged a tree at Four Seasons Trailer Court. Police say the vehicle then backed up, striking and damaging a steel fence along Four Seasons Drive, an Ameren Illinois transformer at 3001 South Banker, a Sutter Sanitation dumpster, and tables and chairs at 3003 South Banker before driving through a wooden fence and hitting a shed and trailer in the 100 block of Four Seasons Drive.

Police say the driver, identified as Dustin Plumb, 26, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, and was cited for DUI, reckless driving, and improper lane usage. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.