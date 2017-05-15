Name of deadly Danville shooting released

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a man who died in a Saturday night shooting.

Coroner Jane McFadden says Rodney Crosby, 22, died as a result of a shooting on Kentucky Street at about 9:30 p.m. Crosby was found unresponsive by officers who responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

According to the preliminary investigation into the shooting, detectives say the victim was on a porch when he was shot from a vehicle driving in the area. Police also say a number of people were in or near the area during the shooting, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and speak with police.

If you have any information about this death, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-8477.