Police arrest woman wanted in McDonald's crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they have arrested a woman wanted for driving her vehicle into a McDonald's restaurant May 6.

Police say Antonia Andrews, 30, was arrested in connection with the incident. Andrews is facing preliminary charges of criminal damage to property, reckless driving, and reckless conduct.

Detectives say at about 10:15 p.m., a vehicle crashed through the glass wall of the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of South Grand Avenue East and South Sixth Street. Police say the driver got out of the vehicle and walked away from the building after the crash.

No injuries were reported, but the restaurant was closed the next day for clean-up and repairs.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.