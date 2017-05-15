Decatur man facing criminal sexual assault charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating website on Saturday.

Police say officers met with a woman near the intersection of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and East Cantrell Street at about 1:41 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault. Officers say the woman told them she was assaulted by a man in a home in the 600 block of East Cantrell Street. The woman also told officers that she originally met the man on a dating website, and that this was their first time meeting face-to-face.

Police also say the woman told officers the man's name was "Quintin," and that she positively identified Quintin Jarrett, 40, in a digital photo lineup shown by the officers as the man who assaulted her. Jarrett was arrested in the 5900 block of East U.S. Route 36 shortly after police took the initial report.

Jarrett is facing a preliminary charge of criminal sexual assault, and is being held at the Macon County Jail on $100,000 bond. Decatur police also say Jarrett was previously convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault in California, and is currently a registered sex offender in Illinois.

The investigation into this event is ongoing.