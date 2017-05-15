Sexual assault charge dropped against Decatur man

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A sexual assault charge against a Decatur man arrested earlier this month has been dropped.

According to court records, a sexual assault charge against Quintin Jarrett, 40, has been dropped.  Jarrett was initially arrested in connection with an alleged incident that happened in Decatur on May 13.  Decatur police say a woman told officers that a man had sexually assaulted her in a home in the 600 block of East Cantrell Street.  Police also say the woman identified Jarrett in a digital photo line-up, leading to an arrest being made.

Police say since the charge against Jarrett was dropped, he was released from custody.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps