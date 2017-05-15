Veteran earns Soldier's Medal for chemical leak rescue

STEWARDSON, Ill (WAND)- In April 2016, Master Sergeant Timothy Kessler was driving to work when he smelled an odd smell. It turned out to be anhydrous ammonia that has leaked in the town of Stewardson.

A car was sitting in the middle of the road with a woman stuck inside as Kessler rolled up to help her get out before she suffered respiratory problems such as 20 other people did in the town.

Kessler said, "I knew if she didn't get out of there she probably wouldn't make it today she wouldn't be here."

Following the event Kessler was awarded the Soldier's Medal a significant award in the military world. He was also given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals game over the weekend.