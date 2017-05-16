Report: Train Derails near Elkhart

Logan County, Ill. (WAND) - Witnesses reported a freight train derailment near Elkhart Monday night.

According to an IDOT map, Union Pacific operates the track. WAND News reached out to Union Pacific early Tuesday morning, but calls were not immediately returned.

Lincoln mayor Seth Goodman posted on Facebook late Monday night, asking for residents to avoid the area.

Early Tuesday morning, an Amtrak spokesman told WAND News they expect the derailment to disrupt service, though they can't be sure to what extent. Amtrak had already expected delays Tuesday due to work on the track.

